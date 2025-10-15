It’s matter of every Dalit’s respect, take action against culprits: Rahul

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday visited the residence of late IGP Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh to offer condolences to the bereaved family and demanded immediate action against senior officers named in the FIR. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kumari Selja, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Hooda outside the house of IG Y Puran Kumar in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh / Hindustan Times)

He arrived by 11.15 am and spent 45 minutes with family.

Addressing the media after meeting the officer’s wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, and her daughters, Gandhi said the family had been under immense pressure ever since the tragedy. “The Haryana chief minister had given them a personal commitment for a fair and thorough inquiry, but that promise has not been fulfilled. “The family, especially the two daughters who have lost their father, has been facing tremendous pressure and disturbance,” he said.

“They are a Dalit couple, and it is absolutely clear that in the last 10–15 days, the officer was demoralised; his career, reputation- all were systematically destroyed. This is not just a matter of one family. There are crores of Dalit brothers and sisters in the country who are getting the wrong message,” he said.

“What message is being sent?” Gandhi asked, “No matter how successful you are, no matter how intelligent you are, no matter how capable you are, if you are a Dalit, you can be suppressed, you can be crushed, you can be thrown away. And this is not acceptable for us,” he said.

The Congress leader demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini ensure that their commitments to the family are honoured. “My message to the Prime Minister and chief minister is simple, fulfil the commitment you have made to the daughters and allow their father’s funeral to take place with dignity,” he said.

On the removal of Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, Gandhi that this is a sensitive case and there can be lot of pressures of serving officer. “The FIR has already been filed. Now arrest those responsible immediately,” he said. On being asked about whether the family agreed to the postmortem, Gandhi said, “The family’s message is clear that they want respect for Y Puran Kumar even after his death. They have said clearly ‘You disrespected my husband and tried to destroy his career. He committed suicide. Respect him now after his death.’ Their demand is legitimate,” he said.

“The family’s demand is not just about their dignity, it’s about the dignity of every Dalit family in India,” Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to “end the drama” and allow the grieving family to perform the final rites of the late IGP with dignity, saying the daughters’ demand was “not for sympathy but for justice and respect.” While referring to the late IGP’s funeral and, Gandhi said the daughters only want their Papa’s last rites to be conducted with dignity.