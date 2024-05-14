It’s time to take back PoK: Rajasthan CM during rally in Karnal

Rajasthan chief minister (CM) Bhajan Lal Sharma led an election rally in support of party candidate and former CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal on Monday. Sharma was joined by Khattar and other leaders. Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma addressing a rally in support of BJP’s Karnal pick ML Khattar, in Assandh on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing Vijay Sankalp rally in the Assandh assembly segment of Karnal seat, the Rajasthan CM said the central government under Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and now its time to claim the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The rally, organised by former Assandh MLA Zile Ram Sharma who recently switched over to the BJP, witnessed a huge crowd amid nationalist rhetoric by chief speaker Sharma.

The Rajasthan CM addressed the public for nearly 18 minutes and counted on the achievements of the Modi-led NDA government on the national security front. Sharma claimed that there has been no terrorist attack on the country since 2014 when Modi took over as the Prime Minister for the first term.

Referring to the Balakot airstrikes of 2019, the CM said, “Once they (terrorists) tried and you know what happened. Our Prime Minster targeted them inside their homes.”

Hitting out at the Congress, he said, “Since 2014, PM Modi has ensured that the pride of the country is taken to another level, while they divided the county based on caste, religion, then on region and now on colour. Whatever you think, this is ‘Akhand Bharat’ and now it’s time for PoK. You (Congress) imposed Article 370 and Modi revoked it. You claimed that it would lead to bloodshed, but not even a stone was pelted. Kashmir is now blooming; tourism is increasing and Modi ensured that rights to SC and ST are given rights in Kashmir.”

He cornered the Opposition party for engaging in “appeasement politics” during their previous governments.

“Now they are making announcements to eradicate poverty. Rahul said this recently. But tell us first, what you did in 70 years? What did your grandmother or father do? Let me tell you, they do not relate to poverty, but only Modi ji does. It was he Modi who ensured that over 25 crore people were uplifted from poverty,” he added.

The Rajasthan CM targeted the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said the Opposition parties have always spread lies and their alliance is a group of “frauds”.

“You tell me, who does corruption should not be sent to jail or not? You took help from Anna Hazare to remove corruption, but now you are the most engulfed in this. Congress and the parties in the INDIA bloc have only divided the country and here you have Khattar sahab, a true gentleman, who gave speed to development works in the state. You should know when Khattar wins, the development of the double-engine government will move faster,” he added.

During his address, Khattar highlighted the policies of Modi and said the PM cares about 140 crore Indians day and night. He appealed to the voters to vote on May 25 and to elect Modi as Prime Minister again.