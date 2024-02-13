The Joint Action Committee PGI has called the meeting convened by the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research on Monday to discuss workers’ issues and demands as “highly mischievous and unreasonable” as the invitation was also extended to the representatives of the PGI Contract Workers’ Union. JAC PGI rejects meeting invitation, calls it ‘mischievous and unreasonable’

Declining the invitation, JAC chairperson Ashwani Kumar Munjal said, “Firstly, it is highly mischievous and unreasonable to invite representatives of the PGI Contract Workers’ Union, who did not serve any strike notice.Secondly, they are affiliated with the Communist Party of India. Therefore, JAC cannot attend the meeting in their presence. “

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

PGI through its letter dated February 10 called a meeting under the chairpersonship of PGIMER deputy director (administration) scheduled to be held on February 12 at 3 pm in the board room adjoining to the director’s office to discuss the issues and demands raised by Joint Action Committee of PGI Contract Workers Unions, Chandigarh and PGI Contract Workers Union.

“The PGI administration is free to hold dialogue with them on their memorandum, but any settlement with the PGI Contract Workers Union will not be binding on the Joint Action Committee Contract Workers Unions,”said Munjal.

Munjal said that the PGI administration cannot select JAC representatives for the meeting. “The chairperson, who is well versed with the issues, has not been invited. The PGI administration may fix the meeting at the PGI Guest House, Sector 24 so that there is no violation of High Court Orders,” he said.

The bench of justice GS Sandhwalia and justice Lapita Banerji had recently directed that Ashwani Kumar Munjal, chairperson, JAC of the PGIMER Contract Workers’ Union, will not enter the hospital premises till further orders.

The workers are demanding revised wages, regularisation, leave benefits, medical facilities, bonuses and 24/7 canteen service. The contract workers include security guards, hospital attendants, lift operators, electricians, lab technicians and others. The total strength of these workers is around 4,000, which is over 50% of the regular hospital staff.