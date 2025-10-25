Jagraon MC chief ousted for inaction on encroachments

Jagraon municipal council president Jatinderpal Rana has been removed from his post on charges of failing to take action against illegal constructions in the city’s old grain market.

The move taken by the state government follows complaints about encroachments on multi-crore government properties under the council.

The action was triggered after a complaint by local resident Charanjit Singh, which led to investigations revealing that Rana had not acted against unauthorised structures despite repeated notices. The probe raised allegations of misuse of office and collusion with encroachers.

Rana, who had earlier received a clean chit in the same case following the intervention of a cabinet minister, faced fresh orders from Tejveer Singh, additional chief secretary, local bodies department.

The notification cited Rana’s connivance in illegal encroachments and misuse of authority as grounds for immediate removal under Section 22 of the Punjab Municipal Act, 1911.

According to the official notice, Rana was issued a show cause notice on September 9 and asked to provide clarification within 21 days. He submitted his response on September 27, but it failed to demonstrate any steps taken against illegal constructions.

The vigilance department and the executive officer of the council confirmed that the encroachments remained intact.

Following the government order, Jagraon Nagar Council executive officer Harnarinder Singh assumed charge on Friday and confirmed that he has received instructions to implement the removal.

The administration is now expected to take further steps to address the encroachments and ensure accountability within the council.

Rana, a Congress councillor, was elected president of the municipal council, Jagraon, in 2021. After the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power, a no-confidence motion was brought against him, but he retained his post by proving a majority.

This is not the first time Rana faced disciplinary action. In December 2023, he was dismissed for locking the executive officer and forcing officials to distribute appointment letters to contractual sanitary workers and sewermen. He was given a chance to present his side and after an investigation by Ajoy Sharma, then secretary, local bodies, he was dismissed but later reinstated.