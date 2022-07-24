Jai Ram Thakur seeks Niti Ayog assistance for Mandi Airport
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery at New Delhi on Saturday to discuss issues pertaining to the state.
Thakur apprised Bery of the efforts made by the state for improving air connectivity. He said a joint venture agreement has been signed between the state and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for construction of the Greenfield Airport in Mandi before requesting for a special assistance grant of ₹1,000 crore during the current financial year for strengthening air connectivity in the state.
The chief minister also urged the vice-chairman to extend the Industrial Development Scheme, 2017, for the next five years to help accelerate the pace of industrial development in the State.
He reinstated the state’s commitment towards becoming a green energy state, saying more than 1.70 lakh farmers were associated with the natural farming campaign in the state, which had fixed a target of bringing about 50,000-acre land under natural farming in the current financial year
Himachal Congress protests against GST hike on apple cartons
Congress party's state unit on Saturday staged a protest rally in Rampur Bushahr over the hike in the goods and services tax levied on the packaging material for apples and other fruits.
Chandigarh | Engineering department declares GMSSS Khuda Alisher building fit despite cracks
After some parents had highlighted cracks in the walls of Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Khuda Alisher, the UT engineering department carried out a safety audit and found that the building was fit for use. Director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said the department will continue classes while repairs go on and adjust the students accordingly so that their studies aren't affected.
Barara MC: Congress MLA seeks vigilance probe into ‘irregularities’ in power supply
The Congress MLA from Mullana constituency of Ambala, Varun Chaudhary, has demanded a vigilance probe into the alleged irregularities in electricity supply and connections for streetlights of the Barara municipal committee. Addressing a press conference in Barara town on Saturday, the legislator alleged that the civic body was taking electricity supply illegally for its streetlights despite the fact that the residents are paying taxes to them.
24x7 supply for Shimla on cards, water channelling for Mandi
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday called on Union jal shakti minister Gajendera Singh Shekhawat to discuss the state's water-related issues. Urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, meanwhile, said the Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation, the technical wing of Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), has accorded its approval for round-the-clock water supply project of ₹492 crore to improve water supply service within Shimla municipal corporation area.
Drug diversion in Himachal’s pharma hub: Anti-narcotics agencies step up vigil
After recent cases of pharmaceutical units diversifying into the production of synthetic drugs, particularly opioids, in Asia's largest bulk drug manufacturing hub of Baddi and Batoriwala in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, anti-narcotics agencies have stepped up vigil in North India. Police have come across cases where pharmaceutical units in Solan and Sirmaur districts supplied pharma opioids, mainly Tramadol tablets, by generating fake bills.
