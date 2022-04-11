Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda
Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in the state ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed.
He said the upcoming elections in Himachal will be fought under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur
Nadda’s endorsement of Jai Ram’s leadership came two days after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed that Union broadcasting and information minister Anurag Thakur would be replacing Jai Ram Thakur.
When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.”
On being asked in 2017 why Dhumal was not made the chief minister, he said, “Decisions are taken on the basis of merit in the party. Leave certain decisions to me.” However, he congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.
He said it was after 38 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh. He said Congress candidates lost their security on 389 seats and AAP candidates forfeited their security on all 377 seats. He said it was for the first time that the BJP government won on its own in Manipur.
Nadda lauded state party chief Suresh Kashyap and Jai Ram Thakur for maintaining coordination between the government and the organisation. “Both government and the organisation are functioning in a good way,” he said, unfolding the party programmes to reach out to the grass-roots workers ahead of the assembly elections.
“For the BJP, power is the medium to serve the people, it is not the goal,” he said.
Nadda highlighted the works done by his government for Shimla town, particularly under the smart city project. He said Shimla will soon have a flyover connecting Vidhan Sabha to the Victory Tunnel, the railway station will now be in a duct and the road above it will be widened.
Regarding inflation, Nadda said these situations had arisen after Covid-19. Giving credit for development in Himachal to the BJP, Nadda claimed that Himachal was always neglected during the time of the Congress while the BJP is giving benefits of schemes to Himachal in the ratio of 90:10. He said the party has gained the faith of the people on the basis of development works done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
JNU violence: FIR registered against unknown ABVP students
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they have registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members in connection with Sunday's clash at Jawaharlal Nehru University. Deputy police commissioner (southwest) Manoj C said they received a complaint from a group of students from Jawaharlal Nehru Students Union, Students' Federation of India, the Democratic Students' Federation, and All India Students' Association on Monday.
JNU clash: Police awaiting complaint from ABVP to initiate ‘necessary action’
The Delhi Police on Monday said that they have registered a first information report (FIR) after receiving a complaint from Jawaharlal Nehru University students affiliated with Left groups and are awaiting the same from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad to initiate “appropriate legal action”. Delhi Police confirmed the receipt of a complaint from members of the JNU students' union (JNUSU) belonging to Left groups, including the Students Federation of India and All India Students Association.
SDMC to soon release book on heritage sites
South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon launch a second edition of a documented collection of heritage sites located in the jurisdiction of the corporation, the spokesperson of the civic body said Sunday. The second volume of the book 'Glorious Heritage', released by SDMC will include information on 160 heritage sites.
2 held for selling adulterated ghee
Delhi Police arrested two men for allegedly selling adulterated ghee and risking the health of people, police said on Sunday, adding that they recovered over 1,200 litres of adulterated ghee of different brands from the suspects. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma identified the suspects as Anshul Bansal (22) and Arjun Kumar (30), both residents of Rohini.
Delhiwale: In search of the elusive mulberries
There are papayas, grapes, apples, bel, pomegranates, guavas, bananas and even the early mangoes. But mulberries are nowhere to be seen here in the lanes of Old Delhi. This afternoon, Munna Bhai (real name : Om Prakash)has sold almost all of his day's stock of mulberries. What remains is lying glistening wet in a straw basket. Munna Bhai has a theory on why mulberries are not widely sold on the streets of our city.
