Jai Ram Thakur to lead party in upcoming Himachal assembly polls: Nadda

Nadda ruled out any leadership change in Himachal ahead of the assembly elections. He made it clear that neither chief minister Jai Ram Thakur nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed.
BJP national president JP Nadda addressing a press conference in Shimla on Sunday. He said the upcoming elections in Himachal will be fought under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 09:26 AM IST
ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla

Amid prevailing speculations about leadership change in Himachal Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda ruled out any leadership change in the state ahead of the assembly elections. Nadda made it clear that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues will be changed.

He said the upcoming elections in Himachal will be fought under the leadership of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur

Nadda’s endorsement of Jai Ram’s leadership came two days after Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia claimed that Union broadcasting and information minister Anurag Thakur would be replacing Jai Ram Thakur.

When asked about bickering in the party, Nadda said, “We are seized of the matter and looking into it.”

On being asked in 2017 why Dhumal was not made the chief minister, he said, “Decisions are taken on the basis of merit in the party. Leave certain decisions to me.” However, he congratulated Dhumal on his birthday on Sunday.

He said it was after 38 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh. He said Congress candidates lost their security on 389 seats and AAP candidates forfeited their security on all 377 seats. He said it was for the first time that the BJP government won on its own in Manipur.

Nadda lauded state party chief Suresh Kashyap and Jai Ram Thakur for maintaining coordination between the government and the organisation. “Both government and the organisation are functioning in a good way,” he said, unfolding the party programmes to reach out to the grass-roots workers ahead of the assembly elections.

“For the BJP, power is the medium to serve the people, it is not the goal,” he said.

Nadda highlighted the works done by his government for Shimla town, particularly under the smart city project. He said Shimla will soon have a flyover connecting Vidhan Sabha to the Victory Tunnel, the railway station will now be in a duct and the road above it will be widened.

Regarding inflation, Nadda said these situations had arisen after Covid-19. Giving credit for development in Himachal to the BJP, Nadda claimed that Himachal was always neglected during the time of the Congress while the BJP is giving benefits of schemes to Himachal in the ratio of 90:10. He said the party has gained the faith of the people on the basis of development works done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Gaurav Bisht

    Gaurav Bisht heads Hindustan Times’ Himachal bureau. He covers politics in the hill state and other issues concerning the masses.

Monday, April 11, 2022
