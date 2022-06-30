Jaikishan Rori elected Punjab deputy speaker
Jaikishan Singh Rori, a two-time MLA from Garhshankar, was unanimously elected as the deputy speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.
Rori’s name for the post was proposed by fellow Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Baljinder Kaur and seconded by finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
After the election, chief minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated him and escorted him to the deputy speaker’s chair in the House. Mann said that Rori is an honest politician who comes from a humble family. The CM said he hoped that the deputy speaker would play a neutral role and give equal time to all MLAs without any bias.
75 Delhi Police booths to bridge gap between residents, stations
Supreme Court declines hearing ‘urgent’ plea to shift conman Sukesh from Tihar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a plea by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (33) to shift him out of Delhi's Tihar jail due to alleged threats to his life. Chandrasekhar was first arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party's two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.
Cops save man attempting to die by suicide in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri
Delhi Police on Thursday saved a 40-year-old man who allegedly tried to end his life at his residence in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri, officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said that around 2.30am, police received information about a person attempting to hang himself at home in Jahangirpuri's D-block. Police reached the spot and found his room locked from the inside, but broke it open and rescued him.
Delhi LG directs Rohini forensic lab to procure 4 more vans
Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday ordered the forensic science laboratory to work with Delhi Police and clear pending cases, officials said. Saxena visited the state government-run FSL in Rohini and asked officials to procure four more FSL vans in addition to the existing two. The LG's visit comes in the backdrop of a review meeting of the FSL's works on June 22 during which he noted that there were 20,000 cases pending at the laboratory.
Bid to upskill: Delhi govt to map jail inmates’ educational qualifications
The Aam Aadmi Party government will survey the educational qualifications and interests of nearly 20,000 inmates currently lodged in Delhi's jails, officials said on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a meeting to discuss the upskilling project with director-general (prisons) Sandeep Goel, secretary, education, Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the education department. A Delhi government official said skill training is likely to take place inside the three jail complexes.
