 Jailed Punjab AAP MLA getting VIP treatment in Patiala hospital for month
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jailed Punjab AAP MLA getting VIP treatment in Patiala hospital for month

ByKaram Prakash
Jun 12, 2024 02:22 PM IST

Medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi quits after incarcerated MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra re-admitted in another department of hospital a day after being discharged

Incarcerated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, 61, who is in judicial custody in connection with a 40-crore bank fraud case, has been admitted in the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala since May 11.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, 61, who is in judicial custody in connection with a ₹40-crore bank fraud case, has been admitted in the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala since May 11. (HT file photo)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra, 61, who is in judicial custody in connection with a 40-crore bank fraud case, has been admitted in the Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala since May 11. (HT file photo)

While the Enforcement Directorate opposed his interim bail plea in the Supreme Court last week, it is learnt that Gajjan Majra has been staying in the air-conditioned super-specialty ward of the hospital for the past one month.

Hospital records show that the MLA was discharged from the cardiology department of the hospital on June 6 but he was back in the emergency on June 7 and admitted in the urology department. When contacted, urology department head Dr Harbhupinder Singh said, “Yes, Gajjan Majra has been admitted to our department. We are conducting investigations of the patient.”

Gajjan Majra, 61, was arrested by the ED in connection with the 40-crore bank fraud case on November 6, 2023.

The urology department of Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where AAP MLA Gajjan Majra is admitted. (HT Photo)
The urology department of Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where AAP MLA Gajjan Majra is admitted. (HT Photo)

It is learnt that doctors of the cardiology department had been repeatedly asking the hospital administration to discharge the MLA as there was no medical ground to keep him admitted.

Surprisingly, jail officials said that Gajjan Majra had not been discharged from the hospital on June 6. Patiala Central Jail superintendent Manjit Singh Sidhu, said, “He has not come to the jail ever since he was admitted to the hospital a few weeks ago.”

Amid the controversy, medical superintendent Dr HS Rekhi is learnt to have resigned from his post, citing health reasons. His resignation is yet to be accepted.

Chandigarh
Follow Us On