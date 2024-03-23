Jakhar seeks ED probe into Punjab excise policy

Chandigarh : Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Friday said a party delegation will approach the election commission and seek an enforcement directorate (ED) probe to unearth the role of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha in the Punjab excise policy, which he claimed was tailored along the lines of the one for Delhi. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

His comments came in the wake of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Jakhar said Punjab excise policy is a bigger malaise than Delhi’s now defunct policy and many more people close to Kejriwal have made huge money from the policy.

He accused chief minister Bhagwant Mann of letting the open loot and plunder of state’s exchequer by Kejriwal’s men who have been given plum houses in posh sectors out of the CM quota.

Jakhar said BJP would lead a delegation to the EC on Saturday to seek an ED probe into Punjab excise policy.

Jakhar alleged that Mann and Chadha knew about Kejriwal’s corrupt ways and this is the reason behind Chadha’s sudden running away from India at a seemingly weak pretext of getting eye treatment, which is otherwise available in India.