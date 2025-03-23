Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025 launched from Haryana on World Water Day

The nationwide campaign Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025 was officially launched from Panchkula, Haryana, on the occasion of World Water Day. The campaign was inaugurated by Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil, and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The launch event took place at Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Union Jal Shakti minister CR Patil and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launching the nationwide campaign Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025 in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/Hindustan times)

During the event, the Mukhyamantri Jal Sanchay Yojana was launched for Haryana. Other key programmes, such as ‘Jal-Jangal-Jan: Ek Prakritik Bandhan Abhiyan’ (Water-Forest-People: The Intrinsic Bond campaign), Water Resource Atlas 2025, Integrated Water Resource Action Plan (2025-27), and an Online Canal Water Management System, were also introduced to address water conservation challenges through scientific planning and community-driven solutions.

As part of the campaign launch, several water conservation projects were inaugurated across Haryana. In Mahendragarh district, Union Jal Shakti minister inaugurated various water conservation works in Mandola, Duloth, Badopur, Kheri and Dokhera villages. Additionally, the foundation stone for 400 artificial groundwater recharge structures was laid, aimed at restoring depleting groundwater levels. In Ferozepur Jhirka, ranneywell-based water supply projects were inaugurated in 52 villages and five dhanis, ensuring a steady and clean water supply to thousands of residents. Similarly, in Pataudi assembly constituency, 24 villages and nine dhanis saw the launch of canal-based drinking water supply projects to improve access to potable water.

To enhance irrigation efficiency, Solar Power Integrated Micro Irrigation Projects were inaugurated in Devdhar and Begumpur villages of Yamunanagar, Julani Khera of Kaithal, Pahari of Bhiwani, Akoli and Mandlana of Mahendragarh. These projects integrate solar energy with micro-irrigation techniques, significantly reducing energy consumption and improving water efficiency. Apart from water conservation, several solid waste management projects were also launched in Panchkula under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural). These included the establishment of nine solid waste management sheds, 103 soak pits, and 21 community sanitation complexes, aiming to reduce water contamination and promote hygiene in rural Haryana.

During the event, several individuals and organisations were recognised for their outstanding contributions to water conservation. Among the progressive farmers, Rajkumar Mehra from Kurukshetra was honoured for promoting natural farming, Kushal Nehra from Sukhpura, Yamunanagar, for crop diversification, and Vikas Choudhary from Taroari, Karnal, for implementing direct seeding of rice (DSR) technology. Several sarpanches were also felicitated, including Bharti from Pakhal, Faridabad, for promoting drip irrigation, Rattan Pal Singh from Nirpur Rajput, Narnaul, for his work on pond rejuvenation, and Jasmer Singh from Sultanpur, Karnal, for implementing a rainwater harvesting system.

The Best NGO award was presented to Shubhi Kesarwani from GuruJal NGO, for her efforts in promoting groundwater recharge and restoring freshwater lakes, while Krishna Kumari Arya from Mission Mahendragarh Apna Jal (MMAJ) was recognised for addressing drinking water challenges.

Haryana to receive its share of water; Centre to hold meeting: Patil

In a development aimed at resolving Haryana’s water concerns, Union minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, announced that a meeting with the chief ministers of the concerned states will soon be held to ensure that Haryana receives its rightful share of water.

Addressing the gathering during the launch of ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain-2025’ at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, the Union minister emphasised that once these inter-state water issues are resolved, Haryana will get the water it is legally entitled to. He also assured that both the Union and Haryana governments will work together in a determined manner to alleviate the state’s water scarcity.

He further revealed that business communities, particularly migrant traders from Haryana living in Surat, Gujarat, have pledged to contribute resources for water conservation efforts in Haryana’s villages. He highlighted that under PM Modi’s leadership, 25 lakh women across the country have been trained to test water quality in their villages under the Har Ghar Jal initiative. However, he criticised the previous Congress governments for failing to provide drinking water to households, forcing women to fetch water from distant places without any quality checks.