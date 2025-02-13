Menu Explore
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi
Jal Shakti ministry initiatives to benefit farmers greatly: Patil

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2025 09:14 AM IST

While addressing the media at the BJP office in Sector 33, Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil assured that the ministry’s initiatives will significantly benefit farmers by enhancing crop yields and improving water accessibility

Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil on Wednesday reaffirmed the central government’s commitment to strengthening the agricultural sector through advanced irrigation projects and efficient water management systems under the Jal Shakti ministry.

Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Union minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil addressing a press conference at the BJP office in Sector 33, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While addressing the media at the BJP office in Sector 33, he assured that these initiatives will significantly benefit farmers by enhancing crop yields and improving water accessibility.

Patil also emphasised the crucial role of the MSME sector in driving the nation’s economic growth. He outlined plans to provide enhanced financial support, streamline regulatory processes, and promote technological advancements to empower small and medium enterprises, particularly in regions like Chandigarh.

Focusing on education, Patil highlighted the government’s efforts to upgrade educational infrastructure and expand access to quality education. He underscored the National Education Policy’s emphasis on skill development and vocational training to better equip the youth for the evolving job market.

