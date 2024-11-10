Jalandhar: 2 months on, murder accused arrested after chase

The Jalandhar rural police have arrested the prime accused in connection with the brutal murder that took place in August this year. The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha Commando, son of Paramjit Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village under Sadar Nakodar police station.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that following a tip-off the police team cornered the accused on Nakodar road.

The accused had been evading arrest since August. When our teams cornered the accused, he attempted to escape by jumping from the motor room located at Chuhar to Nakodar Road. In the process, he sustained a fracture on his left leg and was arrested,” the SSP said.

The case dates back to August 20, when Kulwinder Kindi was murdered on the road leading to Kang Sahbu village. Following the incident, a case was registered at Sadar Nakodar police station.

“Four other accused in the case namely Gurpal Singh alias Gopa, Balkar Singh alias Balla, Nazir Singh, and Jatinder Kumar alias Gholi had been arrested earlier. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused has a long criminal history with cases registered against him in various police stations,” a police spokesperson said.