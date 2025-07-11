Jalandhar: 33-year-old man killed in road accident

A 33-year-old man died in a road accident near Raipur Rasoolpur Ballan village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Thursday. A 33-year-old man died in a road accident near Raipur Rasoolpur Ballan village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The deceased has been identified as Harmandeep Singh of Pathankot.

Police said the incident happened when his car lost control and turned turtle before hitting the electric pole on the roadside. The impact of the collision could be gauged from the fact that the victim’s Hyundai Verna car completely got damaged in the mishap.

He was rushed to a local private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.