Jalandhar deputy commissioner honours 120 election staff

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori honoured 120 officials/employees here at the District Administrative Complex for their role during assembly polls 2022, in Jalandhar, on Monday. The move came as a recognition to those who have contributed immensely in ensuring free, fair and smooth conduct of polls in the district. The DC said due to the duty performed by the officials/staff members with full responsibility, diligence and dedication, the entire election process in the district was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Sukhbir holds meeting with Majha leaders

Amritsar SAD chief and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal held a meeting with party’s Majha leadership in Amritsar to discuss the recently held state assembly elections. “In today’s meeting with the SAD’s Majha leadership, discussed the recent assembly elections and the party’s upcoming activities,” Sukhbir posted on his Facebook page. The party faced a historic debacle in the recently held state assembly polls.