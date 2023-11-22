close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar: Farmers block NH, demand hike in sugarcane prices

Jalandhar: Farmers block NH, demand hike in sugarcane prices

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Nov 22, 2023 08:48 AM IST

The farmer unions are demanding a hike in sugarcane assured price from ₹380 to ₹450 per quintal; the protest caught district administration and commissionerate police napping as no arrangements were made to stop farmers from blocking the national highway

The farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKKM) blocked Jalandhar-New Delhi national highway at Dhanowali on the outskirts of Jalandhar city on Tuesday.

Farmer organisations supporters stage a sit-in protest over sugarcane prices, at Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI)
Farmer organisations supporters stage a sit-in protest over sugarcane prices, at Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI)

The farmer unions are demanding a hike in sugarcane assured price from 380 to 450 per quintal. The protest caught district administration and commissionerate police napping as no arrangements were made to stop farmers from blocking the national highway. The blockade completely derailed traffic movement on the national highway as a huge jam could be witnessed on both sides of the road. Later, the traffic police diverted the traffic via link roads.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Jangvir Singh Chauhan, an SKM activist, said they are demanding a hike in sugarcane price, a single window and counter payment system at the sugar mills, compensation for the sugarcane crop damaged due to floods and other factors, and to start crushing at the sugar mills.

“We have been raising these demands with the government for the past several days but to no avail,” he said.

He added that they would lift their protest and clear the highway for vehicular movement only after the government issues a notification regarding the price hike.

“The administration has sought 24-hour time to take up our demands with their senior officials in the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manjit Singh Rai, another farmer leader, said they had planned a protest on November 8 but postponed it after assurance from the state government regarding fulfilment of their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out