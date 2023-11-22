Jalandhar: Farmers block NH, demand hike in sugarcane prices

The farmers under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKKM) blocked Jalandhar-New Delhi national highway at Dhanowali on the outskirts of Jalandhar city on Tuesday. Farmer organisations supporters stage a sit-in protest over sugarcane prices, at Jalandhar-Phagwara highway in Jalandhar on Tuesday. (ANI)

The farmer unions are demanding a hike in sugarcane assured price from ₹380 to ₹450 per quintal. The protest caught district administration and commissionerate police napping as no arrangements were made to stop farmers from blocking the national highway. The blockade completely derailed traffic movement on the national highway as a huge jam could be witnessed on both sides of the road. Later, the traffic police diverted the traffic via link roads.

Jangvir Singh Chauhan, an SKM activist, said they are demanding a hike in sugarcane price, a single window and counter payment system at the sugar mills, compensation for the sugarcane crop damaged due to floods and other factors, and to start crushing at the sugar mills.

“We have been raising these demands with the government for the past several days but to no avail,” he said.

He added that they would lift their protest and clear the highway for vehicular movement only after the government issues a notification regarding the price hike.

“The administration has sought 24-hour time to take up our demands with their senior officials in the state government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Manjit Singh Rai, another farmer leader, said they had planned a protest on November 8 but postponed it after assurance from the state government regarding fulfilment of their demands.