Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar: Illegal house of woman drug peddler demolished

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 08:38 AM IST

The Jalandhar commissionerate police razed illegal house built on government land in the Model House area of the city on Saturday

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar commissionerate police razed illegal house built on government land in the Model House area of the city on Saturday.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police razed illegal house built on government land in the Model House area of the city on Saturday.
The Jalandhar commissionerate police razed illegal house built on government land in the Model House area of the city on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner of police (West) Swarnjit Singh said after receiving information about illegal construction on government land, the structure was razed by municipal corporation officials in the presence of duty magistrate.

Police investigations revealed that Lakhbir Kaur Rekha, her husband Sandeep Kumar, and a relative Suraj (who had been residing at the location), all have three cases each registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. Rekha is currently lodged in Kapurthala jail in connection with an NDPS case, said officials.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar: Illegal house of woman drug peddler demolished
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On