Jalandhar: Illegal house of woman drug peddler demolished

Jalandhar : The Jalandhar commissionerate police razed illegal house built on government land in the Model House area of the city on Saturday. The Jalandhar commissionerate police razed illegal house built on government land in the Model House area of the city on Saturday.

Assistant commissioner of police (West) Swarnjit Singh said after receiving information about illegal construction on government land, the structure was razed by municipal corporation officials in the presence of duty magistrate.

Police investigations revealed that Lakhbir Kaur Rekha, her husband Sandeep Kumar, and a relative Suraj (who had been residing at the location), all have three cases each registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. Rekha is currently lodged in Kapurthala jail in connection with an NDPS case, said officials.