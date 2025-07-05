Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jalandhar leads country in NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Programme

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Jul 05, 2025 10:06 AM IST

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal presented the district’s achievements during a video conference with NITI Aayog officials

In a significant milestone, Jalandhar district has bagged the first prize in the country (Zone II) under NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), earning a development grant of 1.5 crore to further improve key parameters in Shahkot block.

The <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 crore award money will be spent on development work across various sectors in Jalandhar’s Shahkot block, including health, education, nutrition, agriculture and basic infrastructure. (HT)
The 1.5 crore award money will be spent on development work across various sectors in Jalandhar’s Shahkot block, including health, education, nutrition, agriculture and basic infrastructure. (HT)

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal presented the district’s achievements during a video conference with NITI Aayog officials, detailing the focused interventions made to uplift Shahkot’s performance across key parameters.

“This award money will be spent on development work across various sectors in the block, including health, education, nutrition, agriculture and basic infrastructure,” Aggarwal said.

The deputy commissioner attributed this success to a slew of initiatives undertaken in Shahkot over the past few months, which resulted in a marked improvement in performance indicators, making it the top-performing aspirational block in the country (Zone II).

The central government had launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme on January 7, 2023, during the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries. The programme aims to improve governance and enhance the quality of life in India’s remotest and underdeveloped blocks, focusing on uplifting them through measurable and sustainable development.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar leads country in NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Blocks Programme
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On