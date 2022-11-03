Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar man gets 20-year RI for sexually assaulting minor

Jalandhar man gets 20-year RI for sexually assaulting minor

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: A fast-track court in Ambala on Wednesday sentenced a Jalandhar-based man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl here in November 2020.

The man was convicted for three years under Sections 363, five years under 366 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 20 years under Section 4 (2) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The sentences will run concurrently.

“He committed penetrative sexual assault with prosecutrix who was about 14 years and 3 months old i.e. less than 16 years of age. Act of the convict adversely affected the future of the minor prosecutrix who was in her teens. Such a heinous act is destructive of the whole personality of the child victim,” the court of additional sessions judge Aarti Singh said.

The court also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the convict that will be paid to the survivor.

While recommending a compensation of 2 lakh by the district legal services authority, in accordance with the provisions of the POCSO Act, the court observed, “although adverse effect of the minor prosecutrix is immeasurable and cannot be compensated in any manner but considering the mental agony faced by her and keeping in view the facts and circumstances…”

