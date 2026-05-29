Jalandhar police unearth arms smuggling racket, 5 arrested

Jalandhar Commissionerate Police have busted an illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three men. The recovered weapons in the custody of Jalandhar commissionerate. (HT)

As many as five .32-bore pistols, along with nine magazines and 22 live cartridges, were recovered from the accused, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

The accused, Manjot Singh, Sandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh, alias Aman, are all residents of Gurdaspur district.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation had revealed that the module was involved in smuggling of illegal arms within Punjab.

Sharing operational details, commissioner of police (CP) Dhanpreet Kaur said acting on reliable inputs, police team apprehended Manjot from near Jalandhar bus stand and recovered a .32-bore pistol from him.

During questioning, Manjot revealed the involvement of his two accomplices — Sandeep and Amandeep. Acting on the information, police swiftly arrested the duo from Bhaini Paswal village in Gurdaspur.

The CP said on the disclosure of Amandeep, police teams recovered four more .32-bore pistols, along with eight magazines and 18 live cartridges, concealed near dhusi bundh at Bhaini Paswal in Gurdaspur. More arrests and recoveries were likely in coming days as the investigation progressed, she added.

The accused were booked under Section 25 (1-B) A of the Arms Act at the Division-6 police station in Jalandhar.