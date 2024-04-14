Jalandhar: Two electrocuted to death while hoisting Khalsa flag

Two devotees died after being electrocuted while two others suffered injuries during a religious ceremony at Jalandhar’s Bajuhaan Kalan village on Baisakhi eve on Saturday morning. The deceased have been identified as Buta Singh (63) and Mahinder Singh (43) of Shankar village of the district.

Sub-inspector Harjit Singh, the investigation officer in the case, said the incident happened while hoisting Nishaan Sahib (Khalsa flag) at Shaheedan gurdwara in the village. “The flag post came in contact with the high-tension power lines, resulting in the death of two persons,” he said.

“The victims were erecting the iron pole and lost control of it. It came in contact with the high-tension electricity lines leaving two dead. Two other persons received multiple burn injuries and were rushed to a local hospital from where they were referred to a hospital in Jalandhar,” he said.

He added that the condition of injured persons is stated to be critical.

The villagers immediately contacted Powercom employees, who disconnected the main power from the grid to avoid further casualties.

Police said the deceased owned land in Bajuhaan Kalan village and had donated it for the construction of the gurdwara. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).