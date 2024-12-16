Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar: Two suffer bullet injuries in scuffle

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 16, 2024 07:46 AM IST

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have identified the rival group member as Gurwinder Singh Baba, who was allegedly having a property dispute with the victims.

Two persons suffered bullet injuries during a scuffle between two groups in Jalandhar’s Avtar Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The injured persons have been identified as Karanveer Singh and Honey, who were undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act against the accused.
Police said a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act against the accused.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have identified the rival group member as Gurwinder Singh Baba, who was allegedly having a property dispute with the victims.

Police said a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act against the accused.

“Accused, who is yet to be arrested, had come out of jail a month ago in another criminal case. The accused had heated arguments on Sunday morning with the accused, following which he came with other assailant(s) and opened fire at the victims,” police said. Karanveer is being treated for abdominal gunshot wounds, while Honey suffered a bullet injury to his arm.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On