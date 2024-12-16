Jalandhar: Two suffer bullet injuries in scuffle

Two persons suffered bullet injuries during a scuffle between two groups in Jalandhar’s Avtar Nagar on Sunday afternoon. The injured persons have been identified as Karanveer Singh and Honey, who were undergoing treatment at the local civil hospital. Police said a case has been registered under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other sections of the Arms Act against the accused.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have identified the rival group member as Gurwinder Singh Baba, who was allegedly having a property dispute with the victims.

“Accused, who is yet to be arrested, had come out of jail a month ago in another criminal case. The accused had heated arguments on Sunday morning with the accused, following which he came with other assailant(s) and opened fire at the victims,” police said. Karanveer is being treated for abdominal gunshot wounds, while Honey suffered a bullet injury to his arm.