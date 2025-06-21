Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
Jalandhar: Video of doctor taking drugs, assaulting woman go viral, minister orders probe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 21, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered a probe against a doctor who was reportedly caught on camera consuming drugs and assaulting a woman in a hospital. The action comes in response to a viral video circulating on social media, showing the doctor engaging in the shocking behaviour.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered a probe against a doctor who was reportedly caught on camera consuming drugs and assaulting a woman in a hospital. The action comes in response to a viral video circulating on social media, showing the doctor engaging in the shocking behaviour. (HT File)
Speaking to mediapersons, Dr Balbir confirmed that an inquiry is already underway and assured that strict action will be taken based on the findings. “The Punjab government maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs, regardless of who is involved,” he said.

The minister also appreciated the role of the media in highlighting the issue and helping bring it to the government’s attention. He reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining ethical conduct within the healthcare system and ensuring public safety, especially in government institutions.

