Jalandhar youth killed during police raid: Kin call off protest, say assured of ₹5 lakh aid, FIR cancellation

The family of 22-year-old youth Lovepreet Singh, who was killed during a police raid on June 5, called off their protest, saying that they been assured ₹5-lakh financial assistance and cancellation of FIR against the victim’s mother and sister. Lovepreet Singh kin protesting outside Mehatpur police station on Saturday evening. (HT File)

Jaswant Singh, Lovepreet’s uncle, said senior police officials met the family members and activists of farmer unions, who had been demanding a fair probe into the incident. “The officials assured us that the attempt-to-murder case registered against Lovepreet’s mother and sister will be cancelled after due investigation. The family has also been promised a compensation of ₹5 lakh,” Jaswant said.

After assurance, the family and protesting farmer unions lifted their dharna outside Mehatpur police station on Saturday evening and Lovepreet’s last rites were performed on Sunday, said Sandeep Arora, general secretary of All India Kisan Sabha, who was part of the protest.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sarwan Singh Bal said: “An influential resident from Mehtapur has come forward to provide financial assistance on humanitarian grounds, which has been accepted by the family and farmer unions. The police are only facilitating the process.”

Lovepreet suffered two bullet injuries to his waist and thigh during the raid at his house in Bangiwal village of Jalandhar district on June 5 and later died at the Nakodar civil hospital. The police team, led by Mehatpur station house officer (SHO) Aman Saini, had conducted the raid to arrest Lovepreet in connection with an attempt to murder case.

While Lovepreet’s family alleged that he died in firing by cops, the police maintained that they opened fire in self-defence after the raiding party was allegedly attacked by the victim and his family members with sharp-edged weapons and sticks.

Jalandhar Rural senior superintendent of police Harvinder Singh Virk said: “The family of Lovepreet, who had a criminal history, has been assured that the probe will be conducted fairly and action will be taken according to the course of law,” he said.

Police have booked Lovepreet, his mother Kuldeep Kaur, sister Gagandeep Kaur and four unidentified persons under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, assaulting and obstructing public servants, rioting, criminal intimidation, the Arms Act and Section 63 of the Punjab Police Act.