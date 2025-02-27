Jalandhar: Cops arrest main accused in celebratory firing death case

The main accused in the celebratory firing case which led to the death of a man during a NRI’s wedding function at Chak Des Raj village has been arrested, Jalandhar rural police said on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Hariman Singh alias Harman, son of Arvinder Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Gorayan village

The accused has been identified as Hariman Singh alias Harman, son of Arvinder Singh alias Bittu, a resident of Gorayan village. Five more persons have also been booked for cover-up and cremating the victim’s body sans post-mortem, police said, adding that the illegal weapon used in the firing has also been recovered.

Police added that the investigation has revealed that the accused fired three shots during the wedding celebrations and one of the shots hit victim Paramjit Singh, resulting in his death at the scene.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said five persons have been booked for deliberately concealing evidence by cremating the deceased’s body without conducting a post-mortem examination.

“A case has been registered under Sections 125, 105, 238, 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act at Police Station Guraya. Investigation has revealed a cover-up attempt wherein five individuals deliberately cremated the deceased’s body without conducting mandatory post-mortem examination,” the SSP said.

The five persons named in the FIR are Rachpal Singh (an NRI), Sukhjit Sahota, and Bhupinder Singh from Chak Des Raj village, along with Satinder Singh from Ladia village and Makhan Singh, who is currently residing in the US, police added.

Khakh said that on February 22, ASI Subhash Kumar, in charge of police post-Dhuleta, received information about a shooting incident that happened on February 17.

“As per the information at around 10 pm, during a wedding celebration, the accused fired multiple shots in complete violation of government prohibitions on aerial firing. During the initial probe and subsequent investigation of the video clip circulating on social media platforms, it was found that despite strict regulations, the accused recklessly endangered numerous guests present at the function,” Khakh added.

The accused was produced before the judicial magistrate in Phillaur and sent to a three-day police remand.

“We are thoroughly investigating the source of the illegal weapon and working diligently to apprehend all accomplices involved in this case,” SSP Khakh added.