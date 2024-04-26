Jalandhar-lad Rachit scores AIR 25 in JEE main

Rachit Aggarwal, 18, from Jalandhar, has secured All India Rank (AIR) 25 in the JEE Main examination, the result of which was declared on Wednesday late evening, by scoring 100 percentile. Rachit said his hard work and the support of his parents and teachers yielded the best results for him. Rachit Aggarwal

Rachit said he was never a studious student till Class 10 and never wanted to take non-medical classes in his higher secondary school.

“I never had any plans to pursue engineering but my elder brother, who is presently pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS-Pilani, inspired me in setting my aim of taking non-medical and attempting for JEE examination,” Rachit, who wants to pursue computer engineering from an IIT, Bombay. His mother Ritu Aggarwal takes tuition, while his father Neeraj Aggarwal is a businessman.

“I attempted this JEE exam with sincerity. I deleted all my social media accounts while preparing for the exam,” he said, adding that the Harry Potter series and Japanese animated series ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and its protagonist Goku motivated me.