Jamaat-AIP tactical alliance queers pitch for NC, PDP in Kashmir

The tactical alliance of the Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Independent candidates and those of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), floated by Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid, in 16 segments of the Kashmir that go to the polls in the first phase of the assembly elections on Wednesday, has left leaders of regional parties, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, worried. AIP chief and Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid (File)

The Jamaat-backed candidates are contesting 10 seats in Kashmir, while the party led by Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is contesting 35 seats. There are 47 assembly segments in the Valley.

All candidates fighting under the banner of AIP are practically Independents, too, as the party is not registered with the Election Commission of India. The understanding is that the AIP will support the Independents backed by the Jamaat in four assembly segments of Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian districts of south Kashmir, while the Jamaat cadre will return the favour in other segments.

“The Jamaat and AIP joining hands could pose a threat to established political parties. Leaders of both the PDP and the NC are worried and have started targeting the Jamaat and the AIP,” said Tariq Ahmad, a resident of Shopian. “Even if this alliance wins a couple of seats, it could be an alarming sign for the two big regional parties,” he added.

Friendly fights

AIP spokesman Inam-ul-Nabi said: “During the joint meeting of the AIP delegation, led by MP Engineer Rashid, and the Jamaat side, led by Ghulam Qadir Wani, both emphasised the need to work together in the larger interest of the region’s population. It was agreed that the AIP would support JEI-backed candidates in Kulgam and Pulwama, while the JEI will throw its weight behind AIP candidates across Kashmir.”

He said in areas where both the AIP and the Jamaat have fielded candidates, the alliance has agreed on a “friendly contest,” particularly in Rashid’s stronghold of Langate besides Devsar and Zainapora. “In other segments, mutual support will be extended to ensure a unified approach to the elections,” he said.

The leaders have called upon their cadres to spread the message of support for each other’s candidates. “The goal is to secure a resounding victory for AIP and JEI candidates, ensuring that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have strong representatives who can articulate their sentiments and aspirations,” Nabi said.

First phase, first step

Jamaat leaders acknowledged the alliance but said it was for the first phase on Wednesday. “We have done a tactical alliance for south Kashmir that goes to the polls in the first phase (on September 18). After this, our cadres and leaders will sit and chalk out alliance details with the AIP for central and north Kashmir,” said the spokesman of the Jamaat-backed Independent candidates.

Engineer Rashid sprung a surprise in the recent Baramulla Lok Sabha elections by defeating NC’s Omar Abdullah by more than two lakh votes. He took a lead in 14 assembly segments of north Kashmir. Rashid has been holding back-to-back rallies in south and north Kashmir ever since his recent release from Tihar Jail.

In the first phase, 24 assembly segments will go to the polls, including 16 in Kashmir and eight in Jammu division.

Of the 16 seats, Jamaat-backed candidates are contesting from Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and Zainpora, while the AIP is contesting 13 seats in the first phase.

The AIP was set up by Engineer Rashid in 2012. However, in 2014, the party managed to win just one seat, Langate.

The Jamaat is taking part in the assembly elections after 37 years. In 1987, three of its candidates won as part of the Muslim United Front (MUF). In 1972, the Jamaat was the main opposition. The NC boycotted the polls and the Jamaat won five seats.

Formidable force?

The leaders of both the AIP and Jamaat are hoping the alliance emerges as a formidable force. Rashid is optimistic after his win in the Lok Sabha elections, while the Jamaat is pinning all its hopes on its cadres. “Whether this alliance succeeds or not, it has certainly created fear among leaders of established parties,” said Anjum Amin, a political analyst well versed with the politics of the Jamaat and AIP.