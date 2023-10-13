Jamia Masjid shut, Mirwaiz under house arrest citing ‘security concerns’

Congregation prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar were not allowed by the authorities on Friday and the chief priest Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been put under house detention, the managing body of the mosque said on Friday. People during a protest to show solidarity with Palestine, in Budgam on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which manages the grand mosque, said police officials closed the gates and informed the body that Friday prayers will not be allowed.

“Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was finally allowed to offer Friday prayers and deliver sermon at Jama Masjid after four years of house detention (on September 22), has yet again been put under house arrest early morning today,” the body said in a statement.

Srinagar senior superintendent of police Rakesh Balwal did not respond to calls.

The development comes amid the escalation of conflict in the Middle East after the Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent bombardment of Gaza in Palestine.

Kashmiris have often expressed their solidarity with Palestinians. In the past, there have been protests in Srinagar’s old city, particularly around Jamia Masjid, against Israel’s actions in Palestine.

A protest was held against Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Scores of people carrying banners supporting Palestine came out on roads after Friday prayers in Budgam and denounced Israel’s actions.

On Wednesday, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had expressed “anguish and grief” at the loss of human lives in the Palestinian-Israel conflict.

“The people of Kashmir stand united in unwavering solidarity with the people of Palestine, sharing a deep hope for the resolution of the conflict and an end to the profound human suffering it has caused,” he said in statement.

Mirwaiz was put under house arrest ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A on August 5, 2019. His release came weeks after he served a legal notice to the lieutenant governor administration over his house detention and denial to visit the Jamia Masjid since 2019.

