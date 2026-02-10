Jammu: Drug peddler arrested, 1.937 kg of cocaine recovered

Police on Monday arrested drug peddler and recovered counterfeit currency worth ₹9,000 from his possession, which subsequently led to the recovery of 1.9kg of cocaine, said officials. A case under Section 180/318(4) of BNS was registered at Bari Brahmana police station. (File)

On February 3, a written complaint was lodged at police station Bari Brahmana by the branch manager of Punjab National Bank regarding depositing of fake currency notes amounting to ₹9,000 by one Dil Mohammad of Digiana Ashram in Jammu.

Acting upon the complaint, a case under Section 180/318(4) of BNS was registered at Bari Brahmana police station.

During the probe, the police obtained bank statements of the accused Dil Mohd, a driver in a beverages company.

Scrutiny of his accounts revealed balances of nearly ₹18 lakh in J&K Bank and ₹2.40 lakh in PNB.

During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed that he amassed the ill-gotten money by selling cocaine and other drugs since long.

On his disclosure, police recovered two packets of cocaine in cardboards wrapped with an adhesive tape weighing 1.937 Kgs. They were hidden in the garage of Jindal Cocoa Factory Bari Brahmana where the accused worked as a driver.

Further investigation in the case is going on.