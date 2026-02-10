Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Jammu: Drug peddler arrested, 1.937 kg of cocaine recovered

    On February 3, a written complaint was lodged at police station Bari Brahmana by the branch manager of Punjab National Bank regarding depositing of fake currency notes amounting to 9,000 by one Dil Mohammad of Digiana Ashram in Jammu

    Published on: Feb 10, 2026 3:14 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Police on Monday arrested drug peddler and recovered counterfeit currency worth 9,000 from his possession, which subsequently led to the recovery of 1.9kg of cocaine, said officials.

    A case under Section 180/318(4) of BNS was registered at Bari Brahmana police station. (File)
    A case under Section 180/318(4) of BNS was registered at Bari Brahmana police station. (File)

    On February 3, a written complaint was lodged at police station Bari Brahmana by the branch manager of Punjab National Bank regarding depositing of fake currency notes amounting to 9,000 by one Dil Mohammad of Digiana Ashram in Jammu.

    Acting upon the complaint, a case under Section 180/318(4) of BNS was registered at Bari Brahmana police station.

    During the probe, the police obtained bank statements of the accused Dil Mohd, a driver in a beverages company.

    Scrutiny of his accounts revealed balances of nearly 18 lakh in J&K Bank and 2.40 lakh in PNB.

    During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed that he amassed the ill-gotten money by selling cocaine and other drugs since long.

    On his disclosure, police recovered two packets of cocaine in cardboards wrapped with an adhesive tape weighing 1.937 Kgs. They were hidden in the garage of Jindal Cocoa Factory Bari Brahmana where the accused worked as a driver.

    Further investigation in the case is going on.

    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Jammu: Drug Peddler Arrested, 1.937 Kg Of Cocaine Recovered
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes