Valley comes together for Shab-e-Qadr prayers at Srinagar’s iconic Jamia Masjid

After outrage over prayers being disallowed at the city’s historic Jamia Masjid on the final Friday of Ramadan last week, the Jammu and Kashmir administration permitted people to offer Shab-e-Qadr prayers on Monday night for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Thousands of people gathered at the Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in old city Nawhatta to offer special Tarawih prayers. (HT File)

Thousands of people gathered at the iconic Jamia Masjid in old city Nawhatta to offer special Tarawih prayers and spend a part of the night seeking the Almighty’s blessings at the mosque. No congregational prayers on Shab-e-Qadr were allowed in the mosque after August 2019.

“It was soul soothing to offer Tarawih prayers at the mosque. Thousands had gathered to offer prayers despite uncertainty whether the government will allow the prayers,” Arif Ahmad, a local, said.

There was anger and outrage in Kashmir valley on Friday after the managing body of Jamia Masjid, Anjuman Auqaf said the Jammu and Kashmir administration officials asked the management to lock the gates of the mosque barring them from holding Friday prayers on the occasion of Jummatul Vida or the final Friday of Ramadan. The administration did not issue any statement and the officials had been mum after the intense criticism by the people including political parties and religious leaders.

Anjuman Auqaf general secretary Altaf Ahmad said there was no such communication of restriction by the authorities this time. “Shab-e-Qadr prayers were held in the mosque after three years post August 2019. Our estimate says some 20,000 people participated,” he said.

He said that the stopping of final Friday prayers had dampened the spirits across the valley, adding, “People visit the mosque from all the parts of the valley to seek forgiveness and rewards from the Almighty.”

There was heavy deployment of security forces around the mosque. Police were conducting searches and taking photographs of two wheelers entering the premises during the night.

Prayers going smoothly: Police

Srinagar Police also shared a clip of the prayers in the mosque at 12.25 am on Tuesday. “’Shab-e-Qadr’ prayers are going on smoothly in all the mosques in Srinagar. The clip below is from Jamia Masjid, Nowhatta,” it said.

The development was welcomed by the local leaders, with Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari commending the decision. “Lifting restrictions on congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid on Shab-e-Qadr is a welcome move. This decision honours the sentiments of the people. I commend the decision and express my gratitude to the administration for the arrangements made at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar,” he said.

A ‘heartening’ moment

Echoing the sentiment, Srinagar municipal corporation mayor Junaid Mattu dubbed it a “heartening” moment, adding, “Earnestly hope that this continues for all prayers, including Jummah and Eid Salah.”

The Jamia Masjid or grand mosque is one of the biggest mosques in Kashmir and has been central to many important developments throughout the history of the Valley. Last month, the authorities disallowed the “Shab-e-Barat” congregational prayers at the mosque.