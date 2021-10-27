Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Arms, ammo recovered by security forces in Poonch
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir: Arms, ammo recovered by security forces in Poonch

The recoveries made by security forces in Poonch included an AK-47 assault rifle with magazine, 29 AK rounds, two grenades, two detonators, four biscuit packets, socks, a jacket and blankets besides two syringes and other items
The arms and ammunition recovered by security forces from Nar Khas forest near Bhata Dhurian of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 03:26 AM IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Security forces on Tuesday recovered some arms and ammunition from Nar Khas forest near Bhata Dhurian of Mendhar subdivision in Poonch, said officials.

However, success continues to elude the security forces as terrorists hiding in the dense jungle were well trained in guerilla warfare tactics and had been using natural caves and poor visibility to their advantage.

“In the ongoing anti-terrorist operation at Mendhar in Poonch, army and police have recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site,” said a police spokesperson.

The recoveries included an AK-47 assault rifle with magazine, 29 AK rounds, two grenades, two detonators, four biscuit packets, socks, a jacket and blankets besides two syringes.

On Sunday, an arrested member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was killed and three security personnel were injured when terrorists opened fire on a search team of the army and police in the same forests.

The police said that Zia Mustafa, an LeT terrorist from Pakistan, was taken to Bhata Durian forest to identify the terrorist hideout where the search team was attacked in which three security personnel and Mustafa was killed.

RELATED STORIES

A total of nine personnel have died in the ongoing operation which began on October 11 when terrorists ambushed a search party, killing five soldiers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP