Jammu and Kashmir: Army pays rich tributes to Poonch bravehearts

Indian Army salutes the sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the motherland in Poonch, a defence spokesperson
An Indian Army officer laying wreath on the coffin of one of the soldiers, who were killed in action in Poonch during a counterterrorist operation, in Rajouri on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 04:04 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

In a solemn ceremony held at Rajouri on Tuesday, rich tributes were paid to the soldiers, who laid down their lives during a counterterrorist operation in Thanamandi on Monday.

“Wreaths were laid by senior army officers and civil dignitaries. The mortal remains of JCO and four soldiers belonging to different parts of the country will be moved to their respective hometowns. Indian Army salute the sacrifices of its soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the motherland,” said a defence spokesperson.

Naib Subedar Jaswinder Singh, (Sena Medal) of Mana Talwandi in Kapurthala, Naik Mandeep Singh of Sirha in Gurdaspur, Sepoy Gajjan Singh of Panchranda in Ropar, Sepoy Saraj Singh of Akhtyarpur Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh and Sepoy Vaisakh H of Kollam in Kerala made supreme sacrifice on the line of duty while combating armed terrorists.

