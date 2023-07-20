Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bar body opposes government’s move to shift Jammu and Kashmir high court to Raika forests

Bar body opposes government’s move to shift Jammu and Kashmir high court to Raika forests

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jul 20, 2023 11:37 PM IST

The same comes in the backdrop of Raika forests, referred to as the lungs of Jammu, facing rampant deforestation

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association on Thursday passed a resolution to oppose the government’s proposed move of shifting the existing high court complex from Janipur to Raika forests on the outskirts of the city.

The Bar convened a general house meeting of its members in terms of two requisitions it had received with respect to opposing the said move and the shifting of district court and other forums along to Raika as well.

The members expressed their views and threadbare discussions lasted for over four hours. The members who opposed the shifting of the high court included three former presidents MK Bhardwaj, Abhinav Sharma and Usman Salaria.

“Three resolutions passed by voice-votes resolved that shifting of high court to Raika shall be opposed, authorising office bearers to formulate a panel of advocates, who will submit their report within seven days recommending further course of action,” a Bar spokesperson said.

Others who expressed their views at the general house meeting were senior advocates, including MA Goni, who suggested the constitution of a panel of senior and junior lawyers to decide future course of action.

Notably, while the move has drawn unanimous opposition from environmentalists, the bar association had up to this point remained divided over it.

