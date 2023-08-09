Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir LG Sinha holds review meeting for I-Day

Jammu and Kashmir LG Sinha holds review meeting for I-Day

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Aug 09, 2023 12:07 AM IST

To review the preparedness for the Independence Day celebration across the UT, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha chaired a meeting with the senior administrative and police officers on Tuesday.

Sinha took appraisal of the campaigns and events planned by the district administrations and government departments to be conducted under the “Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan”.

“We all must work together as a single unit for the successful conduct of ‘Meri mati mera desh’, ‘Har ghar tiranga’ across the UT and the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Jammu and Srinagar,” Sinha said.

J&K government spokesman said, “He directed the officers for tricolor illumination of prominent buildings, tourist spots and border villages, and urged them to organise activities in honour of personalities who contributed in nation-building.”

Wednesday, August 09, 2023
