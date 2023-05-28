Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Lashkar terrorist arrested from J&K’s Baramulla

Lashkar terrorist arrested from J&K’s Baramulla

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 28, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Acting on a tip-off, the joint forces of Baramulla police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a search operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa village

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terror associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said the police on Saturday.

The terror associate was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (Getty images)
The terror associate was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla.

During the search, police recovered one grenade from his possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered against the accused at Chandoosa police station.

Police informed that the arrested terror associate is a surrendered terrorist and an investigation was underway.

Topics
Sunday, May 28, 2023
