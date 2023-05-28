Lashkar terrorist arrested from J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a terror associate of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) during an operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, said the police on Saturday. The terror associate was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir. (Getty images)

The terror associate was identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, Baramulla.

During the search, police recovered one grenade from his possession. A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act was registered against the accused at Chandoosa police station.

Acting on a tip-off, the joint forces of Baramulla police and 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) launched a search operation in the Nagbal Chandoosa village.

Police informed that the arrested terror associate is a surrendered terrorist and an investigation was underway.