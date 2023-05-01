Erratic weather to prevail across Jammu and Kashmir till May 7

The meteorological office on Sunday extended the erratic weather forecast for Jammu and Kashmir to May 7. Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist resort of Gulmarg and other mountainous areas were covered with overnight snowfall. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

The sun, meanwhile, took an occasion across the valley on Sunday morning, with cloudy skies becoming more pronounced in the afternoon.

MeT’s local centre director Sonam Lotus said a brief spell of rain was expected in the evening at some places in the valley on Monday afternoon. “A brief spell of rain and thunderstorm may occur at a few places towards late afternoon, evenings (60% chance) on Monday,” he said.

On May 2 and 3, there are chances of widespread light to moderate rain and light snow over higher reaches with thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds at few places during the above period.

“Overall, the weather is very likely to remain erratic from May 2 to 7,” he said.

On Friday, the tourist resort of Gulmarg and other mountainous areas were covered with overnight snowfall and widespread rains lashed the plains. The Pir Panjal mountain range including Mughal road, which connects Shopian district with Jammu’s Rajouri and Poonch, had also received fresh snowfall.

The day temperatures have been running below normal since then.

The MeT update, in the morning, said the mercury dropped to 5.6° C, eight degrees below normal, in Gulmarg in north Kashmir on Saturday and the night temperature was recorded at 1° C on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

The summer capital Srinagar witnessed 17.7° C, five degrees below normal, on Saturday and 10.5° C during the night.

The south Kashmir’s Pahalgam resort reported a day temperature of 14.2° C, also 5 degrees below normal, and a night temperature of 2.2° C.

In the third week of April, widespread rains lashed plains and snowfall was received in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir intermittently.

The MeT has said that the month of March witnessed a large deficit of rainfall in many districts of Kashmir Division (average deficit was 69%) and also in many districts of Jammu Division, where average departure below normal was 44%.