Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jammu: Cop throws bribe money in bushes, flees ACB trap

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 15, 2025 08:26 AM IST

According to an official spokesperson, head constable Roshan Din, posted at Kathua police station, had demanded ₹25,000 from a complainant in exchange for removing his name from a list of accused persons in a case

A police head constable in Kathua district fled after throwing bribe money into nearby bushes to evade arrest during a trap laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), officials said on Saturday.

A bureau spokesperson said the accused is absconding and a search is on to apprehend him. (HT File)
A bureau spokesperson said the accused is absconding and a search is on to apprehend him. (HT File)

According to an official spokesperson, head constable Roshan Din, posted at Kathua police station, had demanded 25,000 from a complainant in exchange for removing his name from a list of accused persons in a case. The complainant had reportedly submitted CCTV footage and office attendance records to prove his innocence, but the investigating officer still insisted on a bribe.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to 15,000. The complainant subsequently approached the ACB, which laid a trap near Palli on the national highway.

“As soon as the cop accepted the bribe, he sensed the presence of ACB officials, threw the money into the bushes, and fled,” the spokesperson said.

The tainted cash was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses, he added.

Later, searches were conducted at Roshan Din’s residence in the presence of a magistrate and witnesses.

The accused officer remains absconding and a search is underway to locate him, the spokesperson said.

An investigation in the case is underway.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu: Cop throws bribe money in bushes, flees ACB trap
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On