Jammu: Cop throws bribe money in bushes, flees ACB trap

A police head constable in Kathua district fled after throwing bribe money into nearby bushes to evade arrest during a trap laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), officials said on Saturday. A bureau spokesperson said the accused is absconding and a search is on to apprehend him. (HT File)

According to an official spokesperson, head constable Roshan Din, posted at Kathua police station, had demanded ₹25,000 from a complainant in exchange for removing his name from a list of accused persons in a case. The complainant had reportedly submitted CCTV footage and office attendance records to prove his innocence, but the investigating officer still insisted on a bribe.

After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to ₹15,000. The complainant subsequently approached the ACB, which laid a trap near Palli on the national highway.

“As soon as the cop accepted the bribe, he sensed the presence of ACB officials, threw the money into the bushes, and fled,” the spokesperson said.

The tainted cash was recovered and seized in the presence of independent witnesses, he added.

Later, searches were conducted at Roshan Din’s residence in the presence of a magistrate and witnesses.

The accused officer remains absconding and a search is underway to locate him, the spokesperson said.

An investigation in the case is underway.