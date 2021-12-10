Jammu crime branch books Mohali firm for duping woman

The crime branch, Jammu, on Thursday registered a criminal case of cheating against Mohali-based proprietors of Hirra Consultations and Services Private Limited for duping a woman.

The woman had approached the consultancy for arranging her permanent settlement in Canada under the SINP Programme and had paid ₹3,41,300 to them.

“A criminal case under the relevant Sections has been registered against suspects Reet Koura of Sector 79, SAS Nagar, Punjab, and Kulvir Singh Koura of Makorar Sahib, Sangrur, Punjab, both proprietors of Hirra Consultations and Services Pvt Ltd,” said a spokesman.

“They duped the complainant of ₹3, 41,000 on the pretext of arranging her permanent settlement in Canada under the SINP pogramme,” he added.

The victim, Geeta Anand of Durga Nagar, Jammu, had lodged a complaint with the crime branch, Jammu.

After making the payment and completing the formalities, the complainant approached the Hirra Consultations to know as to whether her case was processed for the Canadian Embassy. The said suspected company adopted delaying tactics on one pretext or the other and duped her of her money.

“The omissions and commissions on the part of the suspects prima facie constitute offenses punishable under Section 420 of the IPC. Accordingly, a formal case has been registered in crime branch police station for investigation,” he added.