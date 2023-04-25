Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu DC reviews plaints against pvt schools, stationary shops

Jammu DC reviews plaints against pvt schools, stationary shops

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Apr 25, 2023 11:57 PM IST

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa reviewed complaints of overcharging against private schools & stationary shops and directed the chief education officer to take strict action against violators.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Tuesday reviewed complaints of overcharging against private schools and stationary shops and issued directions to the chief education officer to initiate strict action against the violators.

The DC directed the CEO to ensure that all complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time. (UNICEF file photo)
The DC directed the CEO to ensure that all complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time. (UNICEF file photo)

She held a meeting with the Jammu chief education officer and his team in context with the complaints against private schools.

She directed the CEO to ensure that all complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time.

The complaints that are being received on the helpline are being forwarded to the directorate of school education regularly to ensure that necessary action is taken under the powers vested by the J&K School Education Act-2002.

The DC also directed SDMs to ensure timely and speedy disposal of grievances against private schools, received in their office.

They have been further directed to provide necessary assistance to the special monitoring teams constituted by the Jammu chief education officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school education jammu meeting deputy commissioner private schools helpline + 4 more
school education jammu meeting deputy commissioner private schools helpline + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out