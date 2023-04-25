Jammu DC reviews plaints against pvt schools, stationary shops

Jammu Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa on Tuesday reviewed complaints of overcharging against private schools and stationary shops and issued directions to the chief education officer to initiate strict action against the violators. The DC directed the CEO to ensure that all complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time. (UNICEF file photo)

She held a meeting with the Jammu chief education officer and his team in context with the complaints against private schools.

She directed the CEO to ensure that all complaints are enquired into by the special monitoring teams and reports are submitted in time.

The complaints that are being received on the helpline are being forwarded to the directorate of school education regularly to ensure that necessary action is taken under the powers vested by the J&K School Education Act-2002.

The DC also directed SDMs to ensure timely and speedy disposal of grievances against private schools, received in their office.

They have been further directed to provide necessary assistance to the special monitoring teams constituted by the Jammu chief education officer.