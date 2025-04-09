Jammu: I will quit if resolution seeking my ouster is passed, says speaker Rather

Jammu Abdul Rahim Rather, Jammu and Kashmir assembly speaker. (HT File)

Amid an intensifying standoff in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the Waqf (Amendment) Act and a motion seeking his removal, speaker Abdul Rahim Rather on Tuesday said that the no-confidence resolution submitted against him will be duly examined and presented before the House.

“There is no problem if they have moved a no-confidence motion. If it’s passed and they succeed, I will go,” Rather told the media, adding that he was not personally hurt by the adamant stance taken by National Conference (NC) legislators. “The House will decide. As per rules, there should be a minimum 14-day gap between the date of submission of the motion and the day it is taken up for discussion,” he said.

The resolution, moved by People’s Conference MLA Sajad Lone and co-signed by Kupwara MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz and Tral MLA Rafiq Ahmed Naik, accuses the speaker of undemocratic conduct and suppressing legislative debate, particularly on the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Defending his actions, Rather said that his rulings were grounded in legislative procedure. “I acted purely in accordance with the rules and gave my decision after proper thought,” he said. Citing rule 58(9), Rather said that he could not allow debate on an adjournment motion if the matter did not primarily concern the government. “The matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. It cannot be discussed in the House,” he said.

Rather also denied allegations of functioning under pressure from opposition parties. “I never come under pressure. My life is an open book. My only concern is that the House should function as per rules,” he said.

Expressing concern over the disruption of legislative business, the speaker said vital discussions including private members’ bills and resolutions had lapsed due to the impasse.

Although a member of the NC, Rather admitted that his party colleagues had crossed a line. “They’ve already sent a message to the world that they are not with the Waqf (Amendment) Act. What more do they want? It’s time to allow the House to function,” he said, adding that he had not spoken with NC chief Farooq Abdullah or chief minister Omar Abdullah over the issue.