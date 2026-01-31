Jammu Police file chargesheet in ₹3-cr fake Kashmir blue sapphire fraud case

The Jammu Police have filed a chargesheet in a high-profile cheating and fraud case involving six accused persons, including a serving sub-inspector of J&K Police, said officials on Friday. The Jammu Police have filed a chargesheet in a high-profile cheating and fraud case involving six accused persons, including a serving sub-inspector of J&K Police, said officials on Friday. (Representational image)

The accused have been charged with duping a Hyderabad-based businessman of ₹3 crore under the guise of selling him fake Kashmir blue sapphires.

The accused include Mohammad Rayaz of Gurdanbala Rajouri (presently in Chinore Jammu), Mohammad Taj Khan of Potha Surankote in Poonch, (presently in East Extension Trikuta Nagar, Showkat Hussain of Gurdanbala Rajouri, Mohamma Shafi of Gatha Bhaderwah Doda, (presently in Bhatindi Jammu) Kulwinder Singh of Koulpur Vijaypur Samba, (presently Model Town Gangyal Jammu) and police sub-inspector Mohammad Maqbool Dugga of Srinagar (Upper Thather in Bantalab Jammu)

Earlier, the Jammu Police had recovered and restored ₹62 lakh to the complainant, Mir Firasath Ali Khan, who had fallen prey to the cheating and fraud case, said a police officer.

“The investigation revealed a larger criminal conspiracy involving the accused Mohammad Taj Khan, who posed as Raja (king) of Jammu and other accused as his agents authorised to sell rare Kashmir Blue Sapphires from the treasure of Raja of Jammu,” he added.

The police seized multiple fake gemstones and other forged articles from the possession of the accused Mohammad Taj Khan, Mohammad Shafi and Mohammad Maqbool during a search of their houses.

Accordingly, an FIR was registered on December 15, 2024 at Police Station Bahu Fort and investigation was taken up.

During investigation police also identified and proved before a court that property was acquired by the accused through proceeds of crime.

Police have moved an application before Railway Court Jammu under Section 107 BNSS for attachment of the property purchased by the accused using the cheated amount, said the officer.