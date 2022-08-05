Jammu soldier killed in Uttarakhand landslide cremated with full military honours
The mortal remains of 23-year-old rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who was killed while evacuating an injured comrade from a landslide, were cremated with full military honours at his native village in Suchetgarh of RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Thursday.
A large number of people from all walks of life, including officials from the civil administration and army, attended the cremation ceremony.
Central Army Commander Lt Gen Y Dimri and all ranks of the Surya Command saluted the undying spirit of Rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice. “We offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” said a defence spokesperson.
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid his tributes to the brave heart, who died after being hit by a boulder rolling down a hill near the India-China border in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district.
Sukhjinder Singh fell into a deep gorge after being hit by the boulder while patrolling on foot from Nelang to Harshil valley.
“I salute the bravery amd sacrifice of our brave heart Army soldier Sukhjinder Singh from Suchetgarh who laid down his life in (the) line of duty in Uttarakhand. My thoughts are with the bereaved family in this hour of grief. His selfless service to the nation will always be remembered,” Sinha wrote on Twitter. A pall of gloom had descended on Suchetgarh in R S Pura sector as news of the Rifleman’s death reached his home.
Mourning the death of his young son, Paramjeet Singh said Sukhjinder had joined the army around two years ago and this was his first posting. “He had visited us recently,and had joined duty around a month ago,” he said.
-
Ludhiana residents startled as sonic boom rips through city
Two loud explosion-like sounds caused due to a sonic boom triggered panic among city residents on Thursday afternoon. While a loud thud was heard around 1.30pm, the second one was heard around 3.30pm across the city. Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma laid rest to speculations of an explosion and revealed that it was just a sonic boom. “We got it checked. It seemed to be just a sonic boom,” he said.
-
Punjab man held with ₹2 cr, 250g heroin, fleeing aide dies in freak mishap in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Punjab-based man with ₹2 crore cash and 250 grams of heroin in Udhampur district on Wednesday night. Jagtar's' Kashmir-based aide, who tried to flee, was killed in a road mishap. Mukhtiar Ahmed was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district. His accomplice, Jagtar Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was arrested.
-
Dead staff on Ludhiana MC list: Councillors grow impatient as no headway in inquiry
It's been over a week since the municipal corporation General House witnessed a ruckus over alleged inclusion of dead, long absentee and non-existent employees on the list of contractual staff to be regularised, the inquiry in the matter has not been completed. Earlier during the House meeting on July 25, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal assured the House that the inquiry will be completed within a week. The inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.
-
Nod to integrated management plan for conservation of J&K’s Wular Lake
With conservation efforts for Asia's second largest fresh water lake going at full pace, the J&K Wetland Authority has approved an integrated management plan for the waterbody. Spread across two north Kashmir districts, the lake provides 60% of Valley's fish and is the source of livelihood for thousands of people. This lake is the only drainage for river Jhelum, Arin and Madhumati.
-
Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala
Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders. Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year. Vinod Sharma, the host family performed all the rituals including Elona's Kanyadan.
