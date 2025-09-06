Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut; Mughal Road reopens

The 250-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for vehicular traffic on Friday also, while the Mughal road was partially opened for traffic. Restoration work underway on Jammu-Srinagar NH, in Udhampur, on Friday. (ANI)

“Traffic plying on Mughal Road and SSG road as per advisory. However, Jammu-Srinagar NHW is still closed for vehicular movement. Restoration work is going on. People are advised not to undertake journey on NH-44 till the restoration work is completed,” J&K traffic police posted on X.

Central team visits Udhampur, Reasi

A seven member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Colonel KP Singh, advisor (operations and communication), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), visited flood affected areas of Udhampur and Reasi districts on Friday.

The team is on a five-day visit to the region to assess the damages due to monsoon fury. “The senior central team visited Balli Nullah and Tharad Bridge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) and other landslide hit areas to assess the damages caused to the infrastructure,” said Udhampur district commissioner Saloni Rai.

She informed that after visiting flood affected areas of Udhampur district, the team left for Reasi. “The team also reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations,” said a senior police officer.

The team will visit Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts till September 7. The officials also received feedback of the widespread damage caused by heavy rains since August this year.

Jammu region was battered by the heavy downpour in August that also saw over 150 deaths in rain related incidents.

The team led by KP Singh included officials from power, finance, Jal Shakti, road transport and highways, rural development and agriculture departments. “The team conducted on the ground inspections and upon speeding up relief and reconstruction efforts to support the affected people,” he said.

The team had reached Jammu on Wednesday, two days after the visit of Union home minister Amit Shah. The team will submit a detailed report to the central government which will be used to assess the damage and announce relief and reconstruction package to the affected people and region.

Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi shrine remains suspended

The pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi remained suspended for 11th consecutive day since August 26, when 34 pilgrims were killed in a massive landslide near Ardhkuwari enroute the three peaked shrine.

Though the weather has improved significantly with the sun shining brightly after ten days of heavy rains, flashfloods, and landslides, the authorities are yet to take a call on resuming the yatra.

Meanwhile, local train services, which were started to facilitate the movement of locals and stranded passengers between Jammu and Katra, the base camp of the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, remained suspended.