Japan-S Korea visit will put Punjab on high-growth trajectory: Mann

Top Japanese and South Korean companies have evinced interest in exploring opportunities for fresh investment or expanding their existing projects in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said on Wednesday after returning from his foreign tour. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, accompanied by chief secretary KAP Sinha, addressing the media in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT)

Calling the visit a success, Mann said the overwhelming response of these companies during the visit would prove to be a new milestone in Punjab’s industrial progress, putting the state on a high-growth trajectory.

He said the delegation, which visited the two East Asian nations to firm up investments and create more employment opportunities, showcased the state as the emerging hub of industry across the globe.

“These companies also assured their participation in the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit in Mohali in March 2026. We are expecting the participation of close to 250 firms,” Mann said at a press conference, sharing details of the official delegation’s interactions with business leaders in Japan and South Korea through a one-hour video presentation. Chief secretary KAP Sinha, who accompanied him, was also present.

The chief minister said during a meeting, Japan Bank for International Cooperation’s senior managing director Ogawa Kazunori showed positive interest in evaluating Punjab’s industrial and clean-energy project proposals in the state.

He said they agreed to continue technical discussions on potential financing avenues through the Japanese company. While Aisan Industry Company Ltd showed positive interest in evaluating Punjab for future manufacturing or research and development (R&D) opportunities, Yamaha Motor expressed openness to exploring future possibilities in EV mobility, R&D collaboration and skill development initiatives, he added.

Similarly, Honda Motor shared that they were in the process of exploring component manufacturing through Indian partners in Punjab. Mann assured full facilitation and policy support to the company.

Another company, Toray Industries, showed interest in technical textiles and composites for auto and aerospace sectors. He said over 250 participants, including senior representatives from Japanese industry and trade bodies, attended the Tokyo roadshow, with strong institutional participation reflecting high-level support for Indo-Japan economic ties.

The experiences shared by Hero MotoCorp (Sumitomo and Kiriu Corp), Vardhman Special Steels (Aichi Steel), and XL Scout showcased successful partnerships in Punjab, he said.

‘Mohali the next Silicon Valley of India’

The state government’s delegation also pitched Mohali as the “next Silicon Valley of India”.

Mann said Jungo Okai, head of technology business management unit of Fujitsu Ltd, expressed interest in digital governance solutions, assuring that they would explore Mohali for future projects in India.

NEC Corporation also showed interest in Punjab’s digital initiatives and industrial automation opportunities and the company agreed to evaluate the state’s IT ecosystem for collaboration.

During a meeting, Toppan Holdings formally conveyed an expression of interest to expand its Punjab facility with a proposed investment of ₹300-400 crore and a non-binding MoU was signed between Toppan and Invest Punjab to jointly develop a Skilling Excellence Centre aligned with industry needs.

The CM also met the representatives of Air Water Inc in Osaka, which expressed interest in Punjab’s clean energy and industrial clusters, acknowledging opportunities in bio-methane and specialty gases.

In South Korea, the CM urged active diaspora involvement in promoting Punjab to Korean investors and enquiries were received for the food processing sector. Daewoo expressed interest in Punjab’s development plans and opportunities in the infrastructure sector and industrial modernisation.

The CM said Japanese and South Korean companies had hi-end technology, and Punjab had the most innovative and hardworking talent. He said the upcoming summit would pave the way for symphony between technology and talent.

MSMEs now eligible to bid for govt tenders

Mann also announced an important policy decision allowing the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to participate in government tenders. He said the cabinet, in a recent meeting, decided to allow MSMEs, including newly established ones, to bid for tenders floated by various government departments and agencies for various services and goods.

“We have decided to remove the conditions of turnover and experience, but there will be no compromise on quality. The move will increase competition, promote local businesses, and create opportunities for new and small companies,” he said, pointing out that experience can be gained only when opportunities are provided.