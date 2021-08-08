Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / JEE Main: Keshav Gupta tops Ludhiana in third session
Keshav is a student of Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
JEE Main: Keshav Gupta tops Ludhiana in third session

The teenager had also achieved the highest percentile in the city in the second session held in March with 99.88 percentile score
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 03:34 AM IST

Keshav Gupta, 17, a student of Guru Nanak Public School, has topped the city in the third session of the JEE Main exam with 99.94 percentile marks.

The teenager had also achieved the highest percentile in the city in the second session held in March with 99.88 percentile score.

Gupta said among all the attempts so far, the third score was his best. In the first attempt in February, he had scored 99.89 percentile. He is now gearing up for the fourth and final session for a better score and to inch closer to his goal of becoming a computer engineering.

This Haibowal resident said he had been studying for five to six hours a day, with clearing JEE Main as his main focus. His father, Kapil Dev Gupta, is in the merchant navy and mother Sapna Dev Gupta is a former teacher. His elder sister is a software engineer.

Rishi Gandhi of Kundan Vidya Mandir bagged the second position by achieving 99.89 percentile. Earlier, he had scored 99.62 and 99.87 percentile in his first and second attempt, respectively. Gandhi said his only competition was himself and he will improve further in the fourth session. His father, Sameer Kumar Gandhi, is a businessman and mother Ruchi Gandhi is a homemaker.

Apart from these two students, Manas Gupta stood third with 99.79 percentile and Ishaan Bajaj fourth with 99.73 percentile.

