Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Complete installation of smart meters priority: JERC to Chandigarh

Complete installation of smart meters priority: JERC to Chandigarh

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Apr 03, 2023 02:08 AM IST

Under the Smart Grid project, approved by the National Smart Grid Mission, the Chandigarh administration had planned to install smart electricity meters across the city as part of power sector reforms; but the project was called off by ministry of home affairs

While rejecting UT administration’s proposal to increase the power tariff by 10% for 2023-24, the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) has also directed the electricity wing of UT engineering department to expedite the installation of smart electricity meters on priority.

JERC, in its March 31 order, directed the electricity wing to ensure that the project is completed on priority. (HT File Photo)
JERC, in its March 31 order, directed the electricity wing to ensure that the project is completed on priority. (HT File Photo)

Under the Smart Grid project, approved by the National Smart Grid Mission (NSGM), the UT administration had planned to install smart electricity meters across the city as part of power sector reforms. Since 2018, UT has already installed 24,000 smart power meters at a cost of 28 crore.

However, in November 2022, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) had dropped the project for the rest of the city in the wake of the UT power department’s privatisation, which is in advanced stages.

In a recent submission to JERC, the electricity wing of the engineering department had apprised the commission of this development and submitted that they were exploring other possibilities for installation of smart meters in the remaining areas of Chandigarh.

However, JERC, in its March 31 order, directed the electricity wing to ensure that the project is completed on priority.

Feature-packed meters

The smart meters are aimed at eliminating tampering of electricity meters, besides keeping a track of load, voltage, outages, peak demand, power consumption, and tripping of power lines, making the system beneficial for both the electricity department and consumers.

In another benefit for residents, the smart meters would have allowed advance payment of bills, based on expected consumption.

In the first phase of the Smart Grid project, in October 2018, the electricity department had allotted the work for installing smart meters in Sectors 29, 31, 47 and 48, and seven villages — Faidan, Ram Darbar, Hallomajra, Raipur Kalan, Behlana, Makhanmajra and Daria — and the Industrial Area, where 24,000 meters have already been installed.

The MHA had even approved 241 crore to take the project further, before it scrapped it.

A senior officer of the UT electricity department said, “We are working on other possibilities to complete the installation of smart meters. We are hopeful of resuming the work soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Topics
tampering power consumption bills advance payment industrial area + 3 more
tampering power consumption bills advance payment industrial area + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out