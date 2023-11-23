Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jharkhand cabinet okays 1.20-crore compensation for Bokaro riots victims

Jharkhand cabinet okays 1.20-crore compensation for Bokaro riots victims

ByPress Trust of India, Ranchi
Nov 23, 2023 07:24 AM IST

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out in Bokaro district along with the rest of the country after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984

The cabinet of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday approved a compensation of 1.20 crore for 24 victims and dependents of 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro district, an official said.

Hemant Soren (File)

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said, “The compensation amount was approved on the recommendation of the Anti-Sikh Riot Commission.”

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Anti-Sikh riots had broken out in Bokaro district along with the rest of the country after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

At least 32 agendas were approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
compensation hemant soren
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP