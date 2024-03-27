Jindal begins election campaign in Kurukshetra

Karnal Two days after switching to the BJP and being named as Lok Sabha candidate from Kurukshetra, industrialist and two-time Congress MP Naveen Jindal began his election campaign from the district party office in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP LS candidate from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal during the election campaign in Kaithal on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by chief minister Nayab Saini and minister of state Subhash Sudha, Jindal met party workers at the “Abhinandan Samaroh” and later addressed the media. A similar event was also organised at Kaithal, one of the nine assembly segments under the Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a chance to serve the people of Kurukshetra again, whom he earlier, had represented twice. Jindal said he and his family have over three decades-long association with the people of the region.

CM Saini, meanwhile, targeted the Congress and said that the Congress does not have any candidate to contest the elections against the BJP.

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest, he said, “In the matter of corruption, the party has gone four steps ahead of Congress. If there has been corruption, then ED will definitely ask questions.”

Saini enumerated several welfare schemes launched by the Modi government in the last 10 years for various sections of the society and hoped that Jindal will win the election with a record margin of votes.

Jindal won the 2004 and 2009 general elections from the seat on Congress tickets. However, he lost to the BJP candidate in 2014 and was not given the ticket in 2019.

In the upcoming polls, he is pitted against the Indian National Lok Dal’s (INLD) Abhay Singh Chautala and the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Haryana unit chief Sushil Gupta, the candidate of the INDIA opposition bloc.