Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jitendra Jorwal takes charge as Ludhiana DC

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 14, 2024 10:16 PM IST

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday took charge as the deputy commissioner (DC) and vowed to ensure optimal use of welfare schemes and seamless delivery of services to locals.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday took charge as the deputy commissioner (DC) and vowed to ensure optimal use of welfare schemes and seamless delivery of services to locals. A 2014-batch officer, Jorwal was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

Jitendra Jorwal join as DC in Ludhiana on Saturday, September 14, 2024. (HT Photo)
Jitendra Jorwal join as DC in Ludhiana on Saturday, September 14, 2024. (HT Photo)

Earlier, Jorwal served as Sangrur DC, Jalandhar additional DC, Jalandhar Smart City chief executive officer (CEO), Jalandhar Development Authority chief administrator and Hoshiarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

Jorwal said ensuring a transparent administration with complete accountability will be his priority. He emphasised the need for effective implementation of the flagship programmes initiated by the state government. Schemes such as ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ and ‘doorstep delivery of services’ were under review during his first meeting.

He also underlined the district administration’s dedication to providing services to citizens in a smooth, hassle-free and transparent manner.

Earlier, Jorwal was welcomed at the District Administration Complex with a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a contingent of the Punjab Police.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On