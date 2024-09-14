Jitendra Jorwal takes charge as Ludhiana DC

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Jitendra Jorwal on Saturday took charge as the deputy commissioner (DC) and vowed to ensure optimal use of welfare schemes and seamless delivery of services to locals. A 2014-batch officer, Jorwal was accompanied by his wife and daughter. Jitendra Jorwal join as DC in Ludhiana on Saturday, September 14, 2024. (HT Photo)

Earlier, Jorwal served as Sangrur DC, Jalandhar additional DC, Jalandhar Smart City chief executive officer (CEO), Jalandhar Development Authority chief administrator and Hoshiarpur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM).

Jorwal said ensuring a transparent administration with complete accountability will be his priority. He emphasised the need for effective implementation of the flagship programmes initiated by the state government. Schemes such as ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ and ‘doorstep delivery of services’ were under review during his first meeting.

He also underlined the district administration’s dedication to providing services to citizens in a smooth, hassle-free and transparent manner.

Earlier, Jorwal was welcomed at the District Administration Complex with a ceremonial guard of honour presented by a contingent of the Punjab Police.