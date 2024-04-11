JJP big worries: Brewing protest in Hisar, Jind and Fatehabad

Jannayak Janata party, the erstwhile coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, is on the slippery side as rebellion brews in Hisar, Jind and Fatehabad districts, where the party has seven MLAs and at least eight prominent faces left the party in just four days. This development comes when the party leadership is facing protests from farmers during canvassing for Lok Sabha polls. JJP’s state chief Nishan Singh is among the eight prominent faces that left the party in last four days. (HT File)

The party has suffered a major blow in Fatehabad as prominent faces like party’s state chief Nishan Singh, state vice-president Surender Lega, general secretary of the state unit Rekha Sakeya, secretary Mamta Kataria, Fatehabad city president Pawan Chug and Tohana halka chief Jagjit Singh left the party.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

JJP MLA from Barwala Jogi Ram Sihag and party’s general secretary Ramesh Godara, who had fought the 2019 assembly election from Adampur in Hisar, had quit the party. JJP senior leader and Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam and Narwana MLA Ram Niwas Surjakhera had been distancing themselves from the party activities for many years. Meanwhile, Tohana MLA and former minister Devender Babli is also not attending party programmes. There is a buzz that Babli along with Gautam and Ram Niwas may leave the party soon.

JJP had won 10 seats in the 2019 assembly polls, of which three seats each were won in Hisar, Jind and one from Fatehabad. These three districts were considered strongholds of the JJP and they are facing major defections from here.

JJP has three MLAs in Hisar- Ram Kumar Gautam (Narnaund), Jogi Ram Sihag from Barwala, Anoop Dhanak from Uklana, three in Jind, including Dushyant Chautala from Uchana, Ram Niwas from Narwana and Amarjeet Dhanda from Julana, and former minister Devender Babli from Tohana in Fatehabad. Former minister Anoop Dhanak and Amarjeet Dhanda are attending meetings with Dushyant and others have distanced themselves from the party.

On JJP leaders’ leaving the party, former deputy chief minister and Uchana MLA Dushyant Chautala said that he could send best wishes and blessings to them. However, his father and JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala said that party is not worried about those leaders leaving and shifting to other outfits.

On Wednesday, JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala told the protesting farmers in a village in Sirsa’s Dabwali that he was against the alliance with the BJP and is firm on his stand.