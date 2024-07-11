JJP leader shot dead in Haryana’s Hansi

Three bike-borne assailants shot dead a Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader outside his Hero motorcycle showroom in Hansi on Wednesday evening, said police. Deceased Ravinder Saini. (HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Ravinder Saini, of Hansi in Hisar, was a backward class cell general secretary. The incident took place around 6 pm when Saini, along with his gunman, was coming out of his showroom and three bike-borne men fired shots at him, following which he was rushed to the civil hospital in Hansi, where doctors declared him dead.

Hansi city police station house officer (SHO) Jagjit Singh said, “Three unidentified assailants shot dead Hero motorcycle showroom owner Ravinder Saini at 6 pm when he was coming out of his office and was on a phone call.”

He was provided security three years ago: Police

“His gunman could not retaliate because a street vendor and a car owner were going in front of the assailants. Four accused fled on a motorcycle and we are retrieving CCTV footage to identify them. Three years ago, three unknown assailants had fired shots outside his showroom and demanded ransom from him. Later, he was provided security cover by one gunman,” the SHO added. Police had later arrested the three men for firing shots outside his showroom.

He further said Saini’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and they are recording statements of his gunman and family members.

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini talked to the victim’s family and assured them that the assailants will be nabbed soon and strict action would be initiated against them.

The gunman, who was deployed in the security of the JJP leader, has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against him for negligence in duty. Police officials familiar with the matter said the gunman failed to open fire at assailants who killed the JJP leader.

Rise of crime in Hisar

In the last two weeks, assailants had demanded ransom from three businessmen in Hisar.

On June 24, three masked men fired shots outside a Mahindra showroom in Hisar and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore from owner Ram Bhagat, who is national vice-president of INLD. Later, the assailants demanded a ransom of ₹2 crore each from two other businessmen in Hisar and police have failed to arrest any assailants.

Gangsters in Haryana and especially in Hisar are targeting businessmen, traders, industrialists and builders in a typical modus operandi by firing shots outside their business establishments and demanding extortion money through WhatsApp messages, calls, and even by throwing chits mentioning protection money with a message “ or be ready to face dire consequences.”

Demanding arrest of assailants, the traders have shut down Hisar market twice but the goons are away from the police net.